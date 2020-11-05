Watch 'A Simple Murder' trailer: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub leads dark comedy

Post the success of ‘Scam 1992’, SonyLIV is set to present ‘A Simple Murder’.

The show is a comedy of errors.

It is led by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and stars Sushant Singh, Priya Anand, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt and Ayaz Khan.

The makers of ‘A Simple Murder’ released the trailer today. It is said to be a multi-strand dark comedy in which greed becomes the factor that drives the characters to entangle in a chain of events. Some fed up with their mundane life, some trying to achieve more, some wanting to secure their future, while some are just sucked into this mess by their greed.

It’s written by Prateek Payodhi and helmed by Sachin Pathak, who last directed the ZEE5 series ‘Rangbaaz Phirse’.

Watch the trailer here:

The show releases on November 20 on SonyLIV.