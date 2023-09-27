WATCH | Tiger 3 teaser: Salman Khan is back, betrayed and accused, & seeks redemption

After a long wait, our first official look at Tiger 3 is here. It is the third instalment in India's Tiger film series, which began with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, A teaser titled 'Tiger Ka Message' has Salman Khan's Avinash Singh Rathore or Tiger, the daredevil RAW agent, addressing his countrymen through a laptop like device. The central theme of the film seems to revolve around trust and loyalty, with Tiger, a seasoned RAW agent, feeling betrayed and falsely accused of a crime he didn't commit.

As the teaser begins, Tiger, holed up in what seems like a warzone, says he spent two decades serving his country and did not ask anything in return, but is asking now. We hear Indians in public places listening to or watching news reports saying Rathore was caught red-handed in an undisclosed crime. "Today, you will be told Tiger is your enemy. Tiger is a traitor. Tiger is enemy No. 1. So after 20 years of service, I am asking India for a character certificate. Indian will tell my son, not me, what was his father: traitor or patriot," says Tiger.

As he hears gunshots in the background, he bookends his recording by saying, "If I'm still alive, I'll be at your service again. Or else... Jai Hind. You can watch the teaser above.

The teaser for Tiger 3 has certainly left fans intrigued and eager for more. It sets the stage for what appears to be a gripping and action-packed storyline. With the promise of high-octane action sequences and a complex, suspenseful plot, Tiger 3 seems poised to deliver another thrilling installment in the Tiger franchise, keeping fans on the edge of their seats until its release.

We know that YRF Spy Universe exists, with War and Pathaan franchises also in the mix. So expect to see Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan jumping in the middle of the action to assist Tiger.

The wait is not going to be too long. Tiger 3 arrives on Diwali, clashing with Marvel Studios' The Marvels.

