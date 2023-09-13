Wamiqa Gabbi set to play India's first female detective in an OTT show with Charlie Chopra

After giving us a sensational performance in OTT show Jubilee, 2023's latest find, Wamiqa Gabbi is set to break new ground with Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley. In this Vishal Bhardwaj's project, Wamiqa will play India's first female detective on OTT. This will be her titular role. This gripping murder mystery is an official adaptation of Agatha Christie's beloved novel, The Sittaford Mystery, and is brought to life by the visionary director, Vishal Bhardwaj.

Wamiqa Gabbi, known for her exceptional performance and versatility in her recently released series Jubilee, is elated to spearhead this project. The series follows the story of Charlie Chopra, essayed by Gabbi who is entangled in a murder mystery to save an innocent convict and find the real culprit in a town full of suspects.

She shared her excitement, saying, "Playing the role of India's first female detective in a show is an incredible honor. Charlie Chopra is a character that I have poured my heart into, and I can't wait for the audience to join me on this thrilling journey. It’s not often that such parts are written and to play a role etched into the title of the project is even more special. Not often do we see women in parts like these, and Vishal sir is truly someone who writes every character with such detail. I have always been extremely fond of his female characters with the which he pens them into his script and Charlie is no different. It’s my most ambitious role till date and I can’t wait to see how everyone receives Charlie as the brand new detective in town”.

The series boasts an ensemble cast of some of the industry's finest talents, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Imaadudin Shah, Vivaan Shah, Paoli Dam, and many more.

This marks the fourth collaboration between Wamiqa Gabbi and Vishal Bhardwaj, following their successful projects such as Khufiya, the short film Fursat, and the anthology Modern Love Mumbai, where they teamed up for the episode titled Mumbai Dragon. Their partnership has consistently captivated audiences, making this upcoming series highly anticipated.

Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley is set to premiere on Sony LIV on 27th September. Apart from this, Wamiqa will also soon be seen in Khufiya with Tabu and Ali Fazal, another south film titled Genie and VD18, Varun Dhawan’s next.

