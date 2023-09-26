Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film award

Bollywood's legendary actress Waheeda Rehman has been named as the recipient of the 2021 Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The news was announced by Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting on X on Tuesday. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is given by the Indian government to cine artists for their lifetime contribution to cinema.



In a post on X, Anurag Thakur wrote: "I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema. Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others. In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma Aur Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hardwork.