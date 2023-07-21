Actor Vivek Oberoi duped of Rs 1.5 crore by business partners, FIR registered

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was allegedly duped for Rs 1.55 crore by his partners. As per the reports, Oberoi invested his money in an event and film production company handled by his business partners who promised a profitable return. Instead of putting money into the business, the three accused used the money for themselves.

On Wednesday, the actor's chartered accountant filed a complaint against the three accused at the MIDC police station in Andheri East, Mumbai.

An FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 34 (common intention), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating), per PTI.

The alleged fraud was caught by Vivek's accountant, Deven Bafna.

As per the details revealed, Vivek and his wife, Priyanka Alva, started a company in 2017. The company didn't do well. So, the couple decided to bring in other partners, who suggested Vivek to convert his company into an event and film production company. Following this, the actor invested Rs. 1.55 crore in the new company. The deal was made in July 2020 between the two parties.

As per a report, an MIDC police officer said, via News 18, "Oberoi was informed about the mishandling of funds within the venture by an employee in April 2022, after which the services of Bafna were taken to sort the issues out."

The partners were also reportedly accused of cheating actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui of Rs 51 lakh, which was returned by Vivek Oberoi.

The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case.

On the work front:

Vivek was last seen in Dharavi Bank co-starring Suniel Shetty. The next project he's working on is Rohit Shetty's series, Indian Police Force. The web show also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.

