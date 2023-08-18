Vivek Agnihotri claims Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have damaged the cultural fabric of India
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has claimed that Hindi cinema's storytelling witnessed a downfall after Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan started making films. Agnihotri spoke to DNA recently where he claimed that cinema in India went through a downfall after 1988 - the year Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah was released.
Vivek Agnihotri's remark
“After the advent of Amitabh Bachchan as a superstar – not the one from Deewar but one from Shehanshah – the cinema after that never told real stories. Especially Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s cinema, which has actually damaged the cultural fabric of India in a very disastrous way. So, I felt it was important to tell real, honest stories," Vivek said. Agnihotri has made films like Chocolate, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.
Reactions to Vivek's statement
Many internet users responded to Vivek's controversial remark. One referred to him as Mr Kangana, the male counterpart of Kangana Ranaut, who has been accusing Karan Johar of ruining Bollywood for years. Another user directed his comment towards the director of The Kashmir Files, “Oh... The Irony here!!”
Amitabh Bachchan is considered a living legend of Indian cinema. In his illustrious career of over five decades, Bachchan has been part of several iconic films including Sholay, Deewar, Zanjeer among others. Shah Rukh Khan too is considered a huge star in India and has been part of iconic films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Pathaan and Chak De! India to name a few. Khan is often dubbed as the Indian Tom Cruise and enjoys a massive fan following just like Bachchan. The two have collaborated on several films together including Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which was a top grosser in 2001. Johar is one of the biggest filmmakers of the country and has directed and produced several blockbuster films in his nearly three-decade-long career.