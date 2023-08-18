Vivek Agnihotri claims Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have damaged the cultural fabric of India 

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has claimed that Hindi cinema's storytelling witnessed a downfall after Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan started making films. Agnihotri spoke to DNA recently where he claimed that cinema in India went through a downfall after 1988 - the year Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah was released.



Agnihotri accused SRK and KJo who have worked on several films together, of damaging India's cultural fabric in a very dangerous way.



Vivek Agnihotri's remark



“After the advent of Amitabh Bachchan as a superstar – not the one from Deewar but one from Shehanshah – the cinema after that never told real stories. Especially Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s cinema, which has actually damaged the cultural fabric of India in a very disastrous way. So, I felt it was important to tell real, honest stories," Vivek said. Agnihotri has made films like Chocolate, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

Reactions to Vivek's statement



Many internet users responded to Vivek's controversial remark. One referred to him as Mr Kangana, the male counterpart of Kangana Ranaut, who has been accusing Karan Johar of ruining Bollywood for years. Another user directed his comment towards the director of The Kashmir Files, “Oh... The Irony here!!”