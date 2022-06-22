Viral video shows Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan having a hearty chat, fans guess reconciliation 

Kartik Aaryan walked out of Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’ sparking speculation about a professional feud between the two celebrities. A viral video doing the rounds on the internet suggests that the alleged hostility seems to have ended. In the video, Karan and Kartik, who attended an award event recently, can be seen sitting at the same table next to each other and sharing some laughs and a good conversation. The filmmaker and the young star have been in the news ever since the recasting of ‘Dostana 2’ was announced by Dharma Productions in 2021. The video that surfaced online has left netizens guessing that the conflict between Karan and Kartik has been resolved.

The video shared by a fan on Twitter shows Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan laughing and chatting as actor Varun Dhawan approaches them and pulls Kartik to the stage and makes him dance to the song ‘Nach Punjaabban’ from the film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'.

Varun, while fetching Kartik, takes a jibe, saying, "Kartik, come, you can dance to a Dharma film song." The ‘Pyaar Ka Punchanam’ actor joins the stage with Varun, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, and Sidharth Malhotra and all of them match steps to Dharma Productions' upcoming film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo's’ song, as Karan later joins them. As Varun approached Kartik, he and Karan were seen standing opposite each other laughing at Varun’s joke.

The video that is going viral on the internet is receiving reactions from fans. "How sweet #KartikAaryan is Being cordial & nice with Karan," wrote a fan, while another said, "It's called being civil and not trying to create a scene in public, unlike what Varun did." Another user commented, "Hatchets buried I guess?."

Take a look at Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan’s viral video:-

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan were sitting together and talking in the recent Pinkvilla event.



And when Varun Dhawan cracked the "dance to Dharma song" joke, they two were laughing together.



Last year, reports about Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s fallout floated when Dharma Productions gave a statement on its Instagram account announcing a recast of the film ‘Dostana 2’.

The statement read: "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence, we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon." Rumours had suggested that Kartik’s "unprofessionalism" was the reason that he was dropped from the film. However, the two never acknowledged the fallout rumours and maintained silence on the matter.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is flying high with the success of his latest release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and has another film, 'Shehzada,' in his kitty.

Karan Johar's next family drama ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ is all set for a release on June 24 and he is also returning as a director with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan’.

