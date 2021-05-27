After 'Dostana 2', Kartik Aaryan now drops out of Red Chillies' film

Kartik Aaryan has now walked out of another project after he shocked everyone with his exit from Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana’ earlier in the year. Now, he has walked out of Red Chillies Film directed by Ajay Bahl. Tentatively titled ‘Goodbye Freddie’, the film was to have Katrina Kaif opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Reports suggest that “Apparently, creative differences developed between Kartik and the director Ajay Bahl due to which the actor decided on leaving the project. Kartik was not happy with the developed script as it was different from what was narrated to him as a one-liner plot.”



Reports also suggest that Kartik Aaryan has returned the signing amount for the film -- Rs 2 crore.

The social comedy film ‘Goodbye Freddie’ was announced only a while earlier and was expected to go on floors in June this year. Now with Kartik out of the film, the makers will have to relook for the male lead.