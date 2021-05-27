Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty after chest pain, condition remains stable

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap underwent an angioplasty over the weekend, after complaining of mild chest pain.

It is said that he was rushed to a hospital after feeling discomfort and pain.

Anurag Kashyap's spokesperson confirmed to Indianexpress.com, "Yes, he underwent an angioplasty. He is now recuperating. Thank you for your concern.”

“He has been advised to rest for at least a couple of weeks before getting back to work,” the spokesperson added.

The filmmaker is currently recuperating from the surgery and his condition is stable.