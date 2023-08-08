Vir Das to star in Call Me Bae alongside Ananya Pandey and Gurfateh Pirzada

After having announced his biggest world tour till date, Indian comedian and actor, Vir Das, is all set to be seen on a brand new OTT series by Dharma Productions’ digital banner Dharmatics, titled Call Me Bae. The series is pegged to be a slice of life comedy and is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video India.

Call Me Bae is a story of a billionaire fashionista who is shunned away by her wealthy family due to a lewd controversy. In Call Me Bae, Vir Das will share the screen with the dynamic and talented duo, Ananya Pandey and Gurfateh Pirzada.

The director and creative minds behind the series have ensured that Call Me Bae captures the essence of contemporary relationships while presenting a relatable and entertaining narrative.

The shooting for Call Me Bae has already been concluded and the series is expected to stream by end of this year. The series has been created by Ishita Moitra with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair having contributed as writers on the series with Collin D’Cunha helming the show as the director.

