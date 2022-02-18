Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur are married! Check out their first wedding pic here

It’s official! Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are married.

The two tied the knot as pictures from the low key wedding went viral on social media. Several fan pages shared the wedding pics of the newlyweds.

In the pictures, Vikrant can be seen in white sherwani, paired with pink safa while his bride opted for a red lehenga.

In the viral pictures, the newlyweds can be seen sitting in the mandap and in other pictures they are seen posing with their family members.

Earlier in the day, their haldi ceremony video made it to several platforms.

Vikrant and Sheetal had gotten engaged in 2019 in a private ceremony. They were due to get married earlier but it got delayed due to the pandemic.

Vikrant was last seen in Netflix’s ‘Haseen Dillruba’.