Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail submitted for the Oscars

Actor Vikrant Massey and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra are on cloud nine after the mega-success of their movie 12th Fail. Released on October 27th, the movie became a slipper hit and went on to earn big numbers at the box office. Vikrant has earned immense praise for his performance in the film, and recently the actor revealed that the film has been sent for Academy Awards 2024.

Massey made the big announcement during his recent interview with India Today. Talking about the movie, Vikrant said that the movie has been submitted for the Oscars as an independent nomination.

Since its release, the movie has garnered immense praise from critics and audiences alike. The movie is all set to cross the Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) at the box office. So far, the movie has crossed the Rs 45 crore mark (Rs 450 million).

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on X. He wrote,''#12thFail is all set to cross ₹ 50 cr mark… HIT… Biz at a glance…⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 13 cr⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 14.11 cr ⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 8.54 cr⭐️ Week 4: ₹ 9.48 cr [better than Week 3]⭐️ Total: ₹ 45.13 cr #India biz. #Boxoffice.'' #12thFail is all set to cross ₹ 50 cr mark… HIT… Biz at a glance…

⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 13 cr

⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 14.11 cr

⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 8.54 cr

⭐️ Week 4: ₹ 9.48 cr [better than Week 3]

⭐️ Total: ₹ 45.13 cr#India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/4S1pVxcIuG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 24, 2023 × Based on a true story, the movie is based on Anurag Pathak's book of the same name. The movie revolves around the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC exam. In the movie, Massey plays the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma. Written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie also stars Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

WION's Pragati Awasthi called the film Massey's career-best performance. In her review, she wrote, "I was really impressed by Vikrant's performance in the film, and it's safe to say that this is his best work to date. Vikrant didn't just play the character he lived it, from the local accent to the body language, innocence, eagerness, and shyness."