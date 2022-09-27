'Vikram Vedha' actor Hrithik Roshan denies being a part of 'Brahmastra Part 2', calls it rumours

Ever since Hrithik Roshan spoke to a publication and hinted at being a part of one of the films the reporter had mentioned at the time, which included the 'Brahmastra' franchise and Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', people had been speculating that the 'Vikram Vedha' star will indeed feature in the second part of Ayan Mukherjee's trilogy fantasy drama. But, it seems that nothing is confirmed yet because the actor himself has denied all such speculations, calling them just rumours.

During a press meet in Gurugram on Tuesday, the actor said, "Of course, they (speculations) are just rumours." He also smirked as he answered the question, which left the room scratching their heads. So, it's safe to say that nothing is confirmed yet or at least out in public.

The 'War' actor was joined by Saif Ali Khan and husband-wife director duo Pushkar and Gayatri for the promotional event of their upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', which is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film of the same title. Hrithik was all praise for his co-star as he recalled the shooting days.

Calling Saif calm and composed, the 48-year-old shared that he wishes to be just like his co-star and he adores how blunt and straightforward Saif is. "This is the best collaboration I have had in my entire career, I am extremely impressed by Saif's composure and he just inspires me to be better every day."

'Vikram Vedha' will hit the theatres on September 30. Jointly produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Jio Studios, the movie stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in supporting roles alongside Hrithik and Saif.