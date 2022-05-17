Vicky Kaushal gives a glimpse of his birthday celebration in New York with wife Katrina, see pics

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been vacationing in New York for some time now. The newlyweds recently celebrated Vicky's birthday in New York with friends.



Vicky turned a year older on May 16 and rang in his birthday with his wife and a few friends.



The actor took to Instagram to share some photos and a video of the birthday celebrations. The short video also featured Katrina singing 'Happy Birthday' for Vicky.



Sharing the snaps Vicky wrote, "Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart`s filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar!!!"

The first photo in his birthday album showed the birthday boy striking a pose for the camera. The actor looked great in a blue tee and pant combo while relaxing. The actor's ladylove Katrina sat by his side, singing Happy Birthday as he cut his birthday cake in the video that followed. The third shot in the album showed the terrace decorations, which included Happy Birthday balloons in the centre. The newlywed couple posed with their friends in the last snap, and their smiling faces said it all.



Fans and admirers poured in their love, as the comment area was all full of heart emoticons and birthday wishes, including actors Richa Chadha, Shibani Dandekar and more.



Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently visited Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Indian cuisine restaurant 'Sona' in New York City and shared photos of their visit on Instagram.