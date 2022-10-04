Varun Dhawan announces Sara Ali Khan's next film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. Details here

Indian actor Varun Dhawan, in association with Amazon Prime Video India, has announced the next project from the streaming service. Starring Sara Ali Khan, the project is a film called 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. Its title riffs on a song from Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi'. The film begins production this month. In a video that Dhawan shared on his and Prime Video India's Instagram handles, Dhawan talked about the project. First beginning in an energetic way, he stops midway and switches to Sara's mellower style. You can watch the video below. The details about 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' are scarce at the time of writing.

Dhawan captioned the post, "as promised, there you go... i can in no way contain my excitement for this one, how about you?🥳

We do know, however, that Sara will play a "valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942." You can watch the announcement video above. Kannan Iyer directs a script penned by himself and Darab Farooqui. Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta produce and Somen Mishra co-produces.

Varun and Sara have previously starred opposite each other in 2020's David Dhawan directorial 'Coolie No. 1', which was a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, which starred Govinda.

Sara has been away from the screens for a while. She was last seen in 2021's 'Atrangi Re', which also featured Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She also has 'Gaslight' and Laxman Utekar's untitled film in her kitty.

Dhawan was last seen in 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'. His next projects include 'Bhediya' and 'Bawaal'.

