BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie trends on Twitter as old tweets of Akshay Kumar and writer Kanika Dhillon resurface

Akshay Kumar's next big release 'Raksha Bandhan' is courting controversy with a certain section on social media demanding a boycott of the movie. The film is set to release in theatres on August 11, the same day as Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Directed by Anand L Rai, the film has been written by Kanika Dhillon and features Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. An old tweet of Dhillon's has been making the rounds of Twitter which has led a certain section on social media to outrage and demand a boycott of the film.



Why is #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie trending on Twitter?



An old tweet of Kanika Dhillon, the screenwriter of 'Raksha Bandhan' has resurfaced on Twitter and some people claimed it is Hinduphobic. A few other old tweets of the writer to have been called out with people claiming it hurts the religious sentiments of people.



Dhillon's tweet date back to the time when many were protesting against CAA. Her tweets were anti-CAA. In another post, Kanika tweeted that cow urine does not cure COVID-19. A certain section on Twitter has raised objection to her old tweets and now demanding a boycott of the film.

After boycott by Hindus for making anti-Hindu films, Akshay Kumar decides to tease Hindus by making another film (#RakshaBandhan) on a story written by this writer 👇 pic.twitter.com/SumNkdF5eq — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) August 2, 2022 ×

Many had issues with some old statements made by Akshay Kumar as well

Many thanks to Canadian Kumar for exposing his true side. Now i will celebrate Rakshabandhan at home with my sister and will #BoycottRakshabandhanMovie. #BoycottBollywood.

SSRCase Xposed BW Toxicity.pic.twitter.com/QEYu8MSAEG. — SSR Ka Fan (@SSRPlanet) August 2, 2022 ×

Touted as the big release of the season, 'Raksha Bandhan' has Akshay Kumar and Anand L Rai collaborating the second time after 'Atrangi Re'. The film centres around a man who has to first get his four sisters married before he can settle down with his girlfriend.



Aamir's film too courts controversy



Clashing at the box office with 'Raksha Bandhan', Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' too has been facing backlash the past few days with the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trending on Twitter as some have termed the film's leading man Aamir Khan as anti-India.



"I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts, they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film," said Aamir during a press conference reacting to the backlash.