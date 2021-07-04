Title of Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' to be changed

Makers of Kartik Aaryan's recently announced movie 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' have decided to change the title of the movie. The decision has been taken in order to ‘avoid hurting sentiments’.



On Saturday, director Sameer Vidwans made the announcement and released an official statement which said, '' A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans (sic)."

The new title will be announced soon. Kartik also reposted the statement on his social media.



A few days back, Aaryan had shared a promo of the film, “A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha ❤️ A special film with special people 🙏🏻”, the actor wrote on Instagram.

In a statement, Kartik said, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for some time now, I couldn’t have asked for better collaboration. I’m extremely happy that I am a part of Sajid Sir, Shareen and Kishor’s vision. 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is a musical love saga that brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining."



Kartik added, "Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility since I am the only member in this team without a National award."



Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures, the love saga is expected to go on floors by the end of 2021.