Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Turkish Culture & Tourism Minister in Istanbul

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif recently went to meet the Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.



On Friday, the trio had lunch together in the beautiful city of Istanbul amid the shooting of their upcoming project 'Tiger 3'. Multiple photos of the pair, along with the politician, have been circulating on social media.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy took to his social media handle, and wrote, “We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects. Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects (sic).”

For the occasion, Salman Khan donned an all-black suit and Katrina Kaif kept it casual, wearing a simple yet classy biege top and a pair of black pants.