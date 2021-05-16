'Radhe' Box Office: Salman Khan starrer shows growth in overseas markets

Salman Khan's 'Radhe: The Most Wanter Bhai' is picking up pace since its first-day performance. Looks like the movie which released despite all the hurdles of COVID-19 will somehow overcome the pandemic situation.



Khan's most awaited Eid bonanza collected well on the second and third day of its release as it recorded a healthy growth in the overseas markets.

The film released in theatres in UAE, Australia and New Zealand has seen an increase of 55% over Day 1 at the Australia and New Zealand box office. As per the Box office India, the movie raked in around $600k on its second day which took its two day total to nearly $1.3 million in two days. The collections are mainly coming from Gulf with $475k on day one and around $400k on day two.



Going by media reports, the Day 3 collections saw Rs 76.75 lakhs coming in with an average increase of approx. 18% over Day 2 in both Australia and New Zealand.



As per the reports, the movie is expected to cross Rs 2.5 cr. in its opening Eid weekend.



Unfortunately, 'Radhe' has become one of the lowest-rated movies on IMDB of Salman Khan with a score of 2.4. Though 'Race 3' remains the lowest-rated Salman starrer movie with a rating of 1.9.