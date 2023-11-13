LIVE TV
Tiger 3 Day 1 box office collections: Biggest Diwali opening for Salman Khan

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Nov 13, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Tiger 3 released worldwide on Diwali, November 12. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in leading roles. 

What a big day for Salman Khan as his latest film, Tiger 3, registers the biggest opening for the superstar. The film collected over Rs 440 million (Rs 44 crore) on Day 1 in net collections. The film has surpassed his Bharat collections which had scored Rs 42.3 crore nett in 2019. The spy thriller from the kitty of Yash Raj Films’ was directed by Maneesh Sharma. 

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe. This spy universe also consists of films like War and Pathaan, led by Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan respectively. In Tiger 3, Salman Khan takes on an important mission to protect his honour and repute. The film stars Salman Khan in his original role of rogue Indian agent Avinash Rathore who falls in love with rogue Pakistani agent Zoya aka Katrina Kaif. In the film, we can see Emraan Hashmi take on the role of a villain. 

As expected, the film has cameos by Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan, merging the worlds of WarPathaan and Tiger. 

As for box office collections, Tiger 3 is now Salman’s biggest opener, beating Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat in 2019 (Rs 42.30 crore) and Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015 (Rs 40.35 crore). Similarly for Katrina, Tiger 3 is her third biggest opener after Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan in 2018 (Rs 52.25 crore), and Bharat with Salman.

Tiger 3 has music by Pritam, while the background score is composed by Tanuj Tiku. 

