There is no age for romance: Dharmendra on kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani

Dharmendra is talking about his kissing scene, which has created quite a buzz across social media. The veteran actor made his acting comeback with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has garnered a lot of praise from critics and audiences alike, who have hailed Alia and Ranveer's striking performances. Apart from many things, the particular kissing scene between Dharmendra and actress Shabana Azmi has garnered immense reaction from netizens.

Dharmendra on his viral kiss scene -

Talking about the viral kissing scene with Shabana, the actor told the Indian news channel News18, "I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it."

Further revealing that the scene was not forceful at all and that it was something that was the movie's demand, the 87-year-old actor also added, "When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot.''

In the film, Dharmendra is playing the role of Ranveer's grandfather, meanwhile, Shabana is playing the role of Alia's grandmother. Dharmendra and Shabana are old lovers who are reunited with the help of their children.

Rocky Aur Rani box office

The film, which marks the comeback of Karan Johar in the director's chair, opened with decent numbers at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie grossed Rs 11.10 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office, and on day 2, the film's total collection stands at Rs 27 crore.

Taran shared the post on the micro-blogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, ''##RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani witnesses a super 44.59% growth on Day 2… Major centres [#Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #Bengaluru, #Pune, #Hyderabad] continue to dominate 🔥🔥🔥, while Tier 2 centres also witness substantial growth… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz.''

More about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In the movie, the Bajirao Mastani actor plays the role of a Punjabi lad Rocky Randhawa, who falls in love with Rani Chatterjee, played by Alia Bhatt. While Rocky is a fun-loving boy, Rani is a successful TV journalist. How two people from totally different backgrounds fall in love and make their families agree to their marriage, makes up the rest of the plot.

Film critic Shomini Sen called Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's starrer drama, a predictable yet fun family film.

Billed as a big-budget multi-starrer summer entertainer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is quintessentially Bollywood in every sense of the term.

Amid all the showsha, dialogue baazi lies a story of two very different people falling for each other. The lead pair is as different as chalk and cheese. He is a loud Punjabi boy from a conservative business family in Delhi while she is a successful TV journalist from a liberal, creative and modern-thinking Bengali family. One would never expect the two to fall in love and yet they do. Rocky (Ranveer Singh) reaches out to Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt) to help his grandfather (veteran actor Dharmendra) reconnect with his old flame, Rani's grandmother (Shabana Azmi). Rocky and Rani end up meeting regularly on the pretext of making their grandparents meet and fall in love. Read the full review here:

