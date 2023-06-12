The Trial trailer: Kajol to lead this gritty court room drama

Kajol makes her big digital debut in a role that her fans have never seen her playing before. The trailer of The Trial-Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha was released on Monday and features Kajol as a lawyer who has to defend her husband in court despite him cheating on her.



The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha follows the journey of Noyonika (Kajol) as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband’s betrayal.

Apart from Kajol, the web series also features with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey in key roles. Produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn FFilms, The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka is directed by Suparn S Varma and will begin streaming on 14th July 2023, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

From the looks of the trailer, the web series looks like a gritty courtroom drama that unravels moral dilemmas that drive Noyonika to take charge of her family and her independence. Driven to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigating her way through complicated relationships while seeking justice for her husband, Noyonika treads through tough challenges served by her fate.

Watch the trailer of The Trail- Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokhaa here:



The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha is a format of the original US series The Good Wife, which was created by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. Executive producers who worked on the show include Robert and Michelle King, Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Craig Turk, Leonard Dick, Ted Humphrey, and Keith Eisner. The format rights are licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Kajol, who plays the central character of Noyonika Sengupta, said in a statement, “The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka to be my first step into the long format. Suparn Varma has built a world where the vulnerability of characters meets the cruel situations posed by life. The audience will feel for and feel one with Noyonika as she makes difficult choices because I did.”

Jisshu Sengupta, playing the role of Rajeev Sengupta, Kajol's husband in the show, said,“Suparn Varma is a brilliant filmmaker and a storyteller. He treats his characters and their world like his own. My character Rajiv is the black to Noyonika’s white and that’s what fascinated me. Collaborating with Kajol for The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka on this was absolutely incredible, she brought out a whole new shade to Rajiv’s character. I think the audience will find their chemistry quite different and keep them hooked to find out where they end up in life.”

Suparn S Varma, showrunner and director for The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka said, “A choice is not defined by black and white facets, it's the gray area that leads you to make the decision. The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka treads in the gray area and the complexities that come with it. The characters are weaved in the story in a way that each of them navigates the story in a unique direction which builds their character arcs. Kajol as Noyonika and Jisshu Sengupta as Rajiv bring this tightly woven world together seamlessly. The series will see remarkable talent collaborating with each other for the first time and I think that will be refreshing for the audience to watch.”