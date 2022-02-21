The Three Bachchan ladies stun in sarees in viral pic

The three Bachchan ladies stunned recently as they posed together for a family picture. We are talking about Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram handle to share the picture. All three were dressed in stunning sarees.

In the picture, we can see Navya Naveli Nanda clad in a blue tribal print saree that she has paired with a thin strap blouse. Shweta Bachchan can be seen wearing a floral print saree with a full sleeves blouse and has tied a bun. Meanwhile, Jaya looks down in the picture.

Sharing this, Shweta wrote, “You, Me & Dupree.”