The Crew first look out! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's film to release on this day

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon are teaming up for The Crew. The film's first look was shared on social media on Friday by the makers and it is a story about flight attendants. The film was announced in 2023 and will now hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.



Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.



The Crew is one of the most ambitious projects of Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and one of the season's most anticipated films. It has been shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi. The film, which was slated to release on March 22, has now been postponed and will hit theatres on March 29.

The teaser only gives a glimpse of three leading ladies-Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu as air hostesses as they walk to the airport in their uniform with their backs towards the camera.



About The Crew