Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer: Shahid Kapoor falls in love with Kriti Sanon, the robot
Story highlights
The trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was unveiled on Thursday and from the looks of it, the film promises to be a new-age love story.
The trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was unveiled on Thursday and from the looks of it, the film promises to be a new-age love story. If Joaquin Phoenix fell in love with an AI voice in Her, Shahid will be seen romancing a robot played by Kriti Sanon.
The catch is that he doesn't even realise she's not flesh-and-blood, even after sleeping with her.
What's in the trailer?
The trailer starts with Shahid and Kriti Sanon meeting, dancing, romancing and even having sex somewhere outside India. He then brings her home to his North Indian joint family, intending to marry her. His big family comprises of familiar faces like Rakesh Bedi as his father, Dharmendra as his grandfather, and Rajesh Kumar aka Rosesh Sarabhai. They're all fascinated by Kriti's character and her adroit abilities.
It's only when Shahid's aunt (played by Dimple Kapadia), a scientist, enters the picture that he realises his girlfriend is unique as Kriti turns out to be a robot.
Watch the trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha JIya here:
About the film
The film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. The film will be out in theatres on February 9.
A few days ago, the makers released the energetic dance number Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from the film. Sung by Romy and Tanishk, the video captured Shahid and Kriti showcasing their impressive dancing skills.