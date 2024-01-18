Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer: Shahid Kapoor falls in love with Kriti Sanon, the robot

The trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was unveiled on Thursday and from the looks of it, the film promises to be a new-age love story. If Joaquin Phoenix fell in love with an AI voice in Her, Shahid will be seen romancing a robot played by Kriti Sanon.



The catch is that he doesn't even realise she's not flesh-and-blood, even after sleeping with her.



What's in the trailer?



The trailer starts with Shahid and Kriti Sanon meeting, dancing, romancing and even having sex somewhere outside India. He then brings her home to his North Indian joint family, intending to marry her. His big family comprises of familiar faces like Rakesh Bedi as his father, Dharmendra as his grandfather, and Rajesh Kumar aka Rosesh Sarabhai. They're all fascinated by Kriti's character and her adroit abilities.