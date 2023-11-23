Tamil horror The Village premieres at the 54th International Film Festival of India

The first episode of Prime Video’s Tamil original series The Village premiered at the ongoing 54th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The event kicked off with the series’ team, including Arya, Divya Pillai, Milind Rau and Aparna Purohit.

In addition, the series’ team engaged in a highly insightful conversation, sharing interesting anecdotes about the challenges and experiences of working on a creature horror series that has not been attempted in the streaming space so far in India.



“The Village transcends typical horror show tropes, creating a world beyond reality with immersive world-building, a compelling narrative, an outstanding soundtrack and unparalleled performances!” said Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video.

Tamil actor Arya, who is making his debut in original streaming with The Village, said, “I am honoured to be making my longform OTT debut with the series, working alongside the exceptionally talented Milind Rau and the team at Prime Video.”

He added, “The Village is more than just a series to me. Playing the role of Gautham has allowed me to explore a new genre and work with a magnificent cast and crew. The series has moments that will make one jump in fright, but it also has emotional depth and an underlying social message. As an actor, we are often fortunate to be a part of stories that transcend boundaries, connect with people and create lasting memories. It is a show we are all incredibly proud of and I hope you enjoy watching the series when it premieres, as much as we have enjoyed making it.”

Actor Divya Pillai, who plays the lead alongside Arya opened up about her experience while working on the series. She said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be part of this project alongside the talented Arya and guided by director Milind Rau. The Village holds a special place in my heart. This project has allowed us to explore the nuances of storytelling to delve into rich, layered, and profoundly human characters. I cannot say enough about our director, Milind Rau. His vision and passion for this project have been truly inspiring. He has led us with grace and unwavering dedication, making each day on set an opportunity for us to push the boundaries of our craft. It gives me great pride to be a part of The Village and to see it premiere here at the 54th International Film Festival of India. I cannot wait for audiences across the world to watch it on 24th November.”