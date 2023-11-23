Animal trailer out! Ranbir Kapoor takes on Bobby Deol and goons for his 'Papa' Anil Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is out to seek revenge in director Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal. The film's trailer was unveiled on Thursday and shows Ranbir in an action avatar for the first time. Ranbir plays a man desperate to get approval and love from his father played by Anil Kapoor. Ranbir The hyperviolent yet slick trailer also features Bobby Deol in a bloodied avatar. Deol is reportedly playing the antagonist in the film. Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir Kapoor's wife in the film.



When the makers had unveiled the teaser of Animal on September 28, it created quite a stir on social media. The film is described as a father-son bond written in blood. The trailer gives a glimpse of the violence, gore, and drama that is part of the film.



Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who has previously directed Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. Animal also stars Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Shakti Kapoor. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 1 and will clash with Sam Bahadur at the box office.