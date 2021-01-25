Taapsee Pannu shares photos from last day of 'Rashmi Rocket' shoot

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Monday said she has wrapped the Gujarat schedule of her upcoming film 'Rashmi Rocket'. Set in Kutch, Gujarat, "Rashmi Rocket" stars Pannu in the title role of a gifted athlete.

The sports drama is directed by Akarsh Khurana, who helmed Irrfan Khan's 'Karwaan'. It is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon.

Pannu, who is in Rann of Kutch in Bhuj, took to her Instagram Stories to share some moments from the last day of the shoot.



"I hitch hiked #LastDayOfShoot #RashmiRocket #WhiteDesert #KachchhDiaries," she wrote in the caption of her photo.The actor started shooting the film in November.

'Rashmi Rocket' also features 'Paatal Lok' actor Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli of 'Mirzapur' fame.



Produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the film is set to be released this year.