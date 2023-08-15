Taali review: Sushmita Sen is an absolute winner in this mediocre series

Over the years, Indian cinema has evolved a lot when it comes to showcasing LGBTQ+ content, normalising and accepting transgenders, gays, lesbians, and bisexuals, giving them the same platform, and attempting to treat them equally. A lot of films and, since the advent of OTT, a lot of web shows have come out exploring homosexuality, which was and is still seen as taboo in major parts of our Indian society.

In recent years, thanks to the celluloid world, we've got a bunch of films exploring the LGBTQ theme, and most have tried to talk about acceptance. But the one thing that I felt was missing in most of these shows was reality. The realization came specially after watching the new web series Taali that's headlined by Sushmita Sen. The show has its own flaws no doubt, but the series will surely make you think of the trans community and their problems in a deeper way.

Director Ravi Jadhav's Taali narrates the obstacle-filled journey of Shree Gauri Sawant, a transgender activist, and her fight for third-gender recognition rights in India.

Running back and forth, the six-episode series tells the in-depth story of Ganesh's journey to becoming Gauri, from her fight as a boy to recognising her true self and fighting against the orthodox thinking against transgenders. The show starts in a classroom, where Ganesh (played by Krutika Deo) expresses his desire to become a mother one day instead of a police officer like his father. Soon after the flashback of his childhood days, we are introduced to Gauri (Sushmita Sen), who is selling her jewellery for her children and is waiting for the biggest court judgment.

Set on the day when the historic court judgment came out, the story then starts with Gauri, who is getting interviewed by a journalist named Amanda (Maya Rechal McManus). While they wait for the important judgement, Gauri narrates her entire life to Amanda, from her childhood days, her late mother, and her father, whom she's not been in touch with for the past 16 years, recognising herself as a transgender person and leaving home at a tender age to create her own identity.

Created by Kartk D Nishandar and Arjun Singh Baran, Taali will surely make you think about the trans-community that is still being neglected. But it fails to create an impact.

From the first frame, the series feels overdramatic. Especially when you are making a biopic, the one thing that makers should keep in mind is how to make it as realistic as possible- to make it more relatable to the audience. The intentions of the makers might be good, but in the end, the execution is what matters. And, unfortunately, Taali lacks it at this point. The writing of the show is simple, but it is not presented well.

Some scenes of the show don't even make a connection with the plot, or they are fused with drama with filmy dialogue intact.



In a hurry to cover all of Gauri's life struggles, the challenges she faces, the changes she brought to society, and what she did, the show loses its charm. Some scenes of the show are so well-shot that they are bound to create an impact on you, but at the same time, due to an exaggerated narrative, a lot feels fabricated.

The cast of the show is fantastic and kind of saves the show to an extent. Playing a transgender person is not an easy thing, but Sushmita has done it with perfection. There is no denying why Sen is the ultimate diva: her confidence exudes in every frame, her eyes shine, and the way she has recited the dialogues, whether it's young Ganesh or fierce Gauri, her performance deserves all the praise. Apart from Sushmita, the other actor who stands out is Krutika Deo; her performance as young Ganesh deserves applause too.

The other cast members of the show, like Sheetal Kale as Nargis, Ankur Bhatia as Navin, and other supporting cast members, have done a good job as well.

Final Verdict: A big applause for the makers for bringing the inspiring yet tragic story of Shreegauri Sawant to the screen. Apart from all the flaws, Taali is a must-watch for Sushmita's charismatic performance and Shreegauri's fight against all odds.

