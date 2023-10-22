Sushmita Sen performs dhunuchi dance at Durga Puja pandal with full zeal. Watch

It's the time of year when our favorite Bollywood celebrities get into the spirit of Durga Puja with full zeal and enthusiasm. On Saturday, actress Sushmita Sen stepped out for pandal hopping.



Sen, who is gearing up for the release of Aarya season 3, visited a Durga puja pandal in Mumbai with her entire family, including her daughters Alisah and Renee, and her parents. All of them were decked out in traditional attire.



Sen was looking gorgeous in the pink saree with the silver border. She accessorised her look with jhumkas and heavy bangles. However, she tied her hair in a simple ponytail and kept her makeup simple. Meanwhile, her daughters, Alisah and Renne, were looking pretty in their traditional outfits.



Sen performing the Dhunuchi dance.



At the Durga Puja Pandal, Sen took the fun a notch higher as she performed the dhunuchi dance at the jam-packed venue.

In the videos going viral, Sen can be seen performing the traditional dance form carrying the earthen pot. Her daughter Renee Sen also accompanied her mother on the stage, and together they performed at the venue in front of the Durga idol.

Several pictures and videos of the actor from the pandal have gone viral on social media.

All Bollywood celebs are indulged in the spirit of Durga Puja celebrations. Scores of B-Town stars like Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Kiara Advani, and Hema Malini, amongst others, were spotted at the pandal seeking blessings from the deity.



Sushmita Sen's work front



Sen was last seen in the biographical drama Taali. For her performance as Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist, Sen received rave reviews. The actress will next be seen in Aarya 3, which will release on November 3.