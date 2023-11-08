Sushmita Sen and ex Rohman Shawl spark patch-up rumours as they attend Diwali party together

Is Sushmita Sen back with her ex-boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl? The two were spotted arriving together for a Diwali party in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The two broke up in 2021 and have remained friends. But fans have been speculating if the two are back together as they have been spotted together a lot in recent weeks.



A paparazzi video from a Diwali party showed Sushmita and Rohman happily posing for cameras. The couple exited the party hand-in-hand and smiled at the waiting media before heading towards their car. Sushmita looked gorgeous in a black saree with minimal jewellery. Rohman wore a white kurta-pajama with a green blazer.

A video shows Rohman holding Sushmita's hand and helping her to walk in the saree. Sushmita who came out in front of the paparazzi with her evergreen smile, went on to pose with Rohman.



Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl spark patch up rumours



Looking at Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's video, happy fans couldn't contain their excitement on social media. Taking to the comment section of the post, someone wrote, “Oo ho officially back together again.” Another one wondered, “They both cleared that they broke up. now once again they back in relationship or only friends?” “I wish you would get married to him ma'am. You both compliment each other so much,” added yet another.

In December 2021, Sushmita announced that she and Rohman Shawl had parted ways after three years of being together. The two had met after Rohman sent her a text on Instagram in 2018. She had posted a picture of herself and Rohman on social media and announced their break up with a message that read, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!"