Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 continues to shatter box office records, set to enter Rs 300 crore club

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is dominating the box office with an astounding performance. The movie is having a dream run at the box office, and within a week of its release, the film is all set to enter the Rs 300 crore club.



The film, which is a sequel to the 2001 superhit film Gadar, has been receiving a thunderous response from the audience. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the historic numbers for the movie. So far, the film has earned Rs 285 crore at the box office, and soon it will enter the Rs 300 crore mark.

In the post shared on X, previously known as Twitter, he wrote, ''H-I-S-T-O-R-I-C… #Gadar2 puts up a SENSATIONAL TOTAL in Week 1… Will hit ₹ 300 cr TODAY [second Fri]… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr, Wed 32.37 cr, Thu 23.28 cr. Total: ₹ 284.63 cr. #India biz.''

H-I-S-T-O-R-I-C… #Gadar2 puts up a SENSATIONAL TOTAL in Week 1… Will hit ₹ 300 cr TODAY [second Fri]… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr, Wed 32.37 cr, Thu 23.28 cr. Total: ₹ 284.63 cr. #India biz.



The #BO performance of #Gadar2 is a… pic.twitter.com/MXb5vqjGE6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2023 ×

''The #BO performance of #Gadar2 is a REVELATION in mass pockets… The craze for this film is UNPARALLELED… In fact, after a very, very long time, the multiplexes as well as single screens in mass sectors are experiencing this kind of HYSTERIA. #Boxoffice.''



The film is all set to surpass superhit films like Salman Khan's Sultan (Rs 300 crore), Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat (Rs 302 crore). And, in a few days, the film will cross the lifetime collection of movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320 crore), War (Rs 317 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339 crore), PK (Rs 340 crore), and others.

The film becomes Bollywood’s second-biggest opening of 2023. As per the box office number tracker Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 40 crore on its opening day. With impressive numbers, the film became the second-highest opener of this year after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which is still in the top spot. The blockbuster film opened up with Rs 55 crore.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Rohit Chaudhary, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Rakesh Bedi, Dolly Bindra and others.

WION's review of Gadar 2