Sunny Deol on dad Dharmendra's kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani: Only actor who can carry it off
Story highlights
While the world is raving about Dharmendra's performance in the recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the veteran actor's son, Sunny Deol has not watched the film yet
While the world is raving about Dharmendra's performance in the recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the veteran actor's son, Sunny Deol has not watched the film yet
While the world is raving about Dharmendra's performance in the recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the veteran actor's son, Sunny Deol has not watched the film yet. Deol, a well-known Bollywood actor himself, is busy promoting his upcoming film Gadar 2.
During a recent interview with a new channel, Deol was asked about his father's performance in Rocky Aur Rani to which he revealed that he had not watched the film yet but added that he has heard about his father's kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in the film. The actor added his father can 'carry off everything with humbleness, honesty'.
Sunny on Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kiss
Sunny Deol told NDTV about Dharmendra, "My dad can do anything and he’s the only actor I would say, who can carry it off. I didn't see it, I have heard about it. I have not watched the film. Filmein itni dekhta nahi hoon main (I don't watch films much). Main khud ki picture kayi baar nahi dekhta (I often don't watch my own films)."
When asked if he had spoken to his father about his onscreen kiss, Sunny Deol said, "No! I mean how can I talk to my dad about that? He is a personality, who can... kuch bhi cheez carry kar sakte hain woh (He can carry everything)... because of his humbleness, honesty..."
About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Actors Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra play lost lovers in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, who reunite after years all thanks to their grandchildren– Alia Bhatt's Rani Chatterjee and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Randhawa.
In the film, Jaya Bachchan is seen playing Dharmendra's wife while actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly as well as Shabana play Alia's family.
Shabana and Dharmendra's on-screen kissing scene has been grabbing attention and has been appreciated by many.
trending now
Dharmendra on kissing scene with Shabana
Last week, during a press event post the release of the film, Dharmendra opened up about his kiss with Shabana Azmi and said that there was no awkwardness during the shoot. He in fact, cheekily, said that it was no big deal for him.
“I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time, they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it," Dharmendra had told a news channel.