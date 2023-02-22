Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt slam media outlet for sharing Alia Bhatt's private pictures without consent

Indian actress Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan have taken exception to the private pictures of Alia Bhatt that were shared by a media outlet. Shared as "exclusive", the pictures were clicked in Bhatt's home and were clearly not meant to be shown to the wider public. Earlier, Alia's peers in the Hindi film industry like Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and Karan Johar had also expressed their shock and dismay at the publication's actions. Now Alia's family members have reacted. While writing in her Instagram stories, Razdan said, "Shocked and dismayed at this blatant disregard for a person's privacy. Are we really turning into 'that country' now? Where all our cultural norms simply cease to exist when it comes to 'getting the picture'? Hope someone can address this and fast!" Shaheen also said through an Instagram story, "So it's totally cool to point zoom lenses into people's homes while hiding in neighbouring buildings for "content" now? Grown men. With cameras. Hiding across the road. Taking surreptitious photos of an UNAWARE woman. Without her CONSENT. In her HOME."

Anushka had earlier said that the said outlet is a repeat offender and this "is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You'd think it would have made them more respectful of peoples space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests."

Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she faced a similar situation when the outlet published pictures of her taken through the gym's glass door while she was working out. She expressed her disgust, stating that this publication has repeatedly engaged in such intrusive behavior. She further added that despite her repeated requests, the publication has photographed her unaware in the gym through the glass door, which is supposed to be a private space where one doesn't anticipate being photographed.

After the pictures were released, Alia shared the Instagram post of the outlet on her stories and expressed her disbelief, saying, "Are you kidding me? I was at home, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighboring building with a camera pointed directly at me! In what world is this permissible? This is a significant invasion of someone's privacy! There is a line that you simply cannot cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today!"

WATCH WION LIVE HERE