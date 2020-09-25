Sonam Kapoor reveals she has been 'suffering from PCOS for several years'

Sonam Kapoor is suffering from PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome).

In her latest Instagram post, the Bollywood actor revealed that she has dealt with the Syndrome for several years now. She is, however, now “in a good place”.

The recent post is in line with her new Instagram series called Storytime With Sonam where she shares tips and hacks on how to deal with PCOS/PCOD based on her own experience.

In the video, she can be heard saying, "I have been suffering from it for several years, since I was like 14 or 15 and it has been the bane of my existence. I have gone to several doctors and dieticians to help myself and right now, I am in a good place. I thought I will share my learnings with you guys."

She said that regular "exercise and yoga" has helped her a lot and added that those suffering from PCOD can also "avoid sugar" as it has proved beneficial in her case.

Sharing the video, Sonam Kapoor wrote: "Hi guys, going to share something personal here. I've been struggling with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) for quite some time now. PCOS, or PCOD, is a very common condition that a lot of women live with. It's also an extremely confusing condition since everyone's cases, symptoms and struggles are different. I've finally figured out what helps me after years of trying several diets, workouts and routines, and I want to share my tips for managing PCOS with you! Having said that, PCOS manifests in different ways, and I urge you to visit a doctor before you self-medicate or self-prescribe."

