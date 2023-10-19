Singham Again: Tiger Shroff is the newest addition to Rohit Shetty's starry cop universe

Rohit Shetty's cop universe is getting bigger by the day. Tiger Shroff is the latest addition to the starry lineup of Singham Again. The actor will play ACP Satya in the film which stars a bevy of stars including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.



Shroff's look from the film was teased on social media and he received a warm welcome from actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.



Tiger himself shared multiple photos of himself on social media, dressed in uniform.



Flaunting his ripped physique in all, Tiger is seen posing with a gun in one picture. Another photo has him shirtless while the last one is a closer look at his new avatar.



Sharing the posters, Tiger wrote, "ACP Satya reporting on duty Singham sir #SinghamAgain."

Ranveer Singh wrote, “He is the truth. He is immortal. Special Task Force Officer ACP Satya, reporting for duty! Welcome to the squad…. The special one, Tiger ‘The Phenom’ Shroff!”



“Welcoming my brother from another mother, @tigerjackieshroff as ACP Satya to the squad,” said Akshay Kumar.

About Singham Again



According to reports Tiger would have a special cameo appearance in Singham Again. A source said, "It’s a cameo appearance for Tiger Shroff in Singham Again and Rohit plans to introduce him as a new cop to the universe. Much like his Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, Tiger Shroff too will have his own distinct identity in the cop universe with traits unique to his own personality."



Tiger's look comes days after the makers shared Deepika Padukone's look from the film. Both Deepika and Tiger will have cameos in Singham Again and eventually have their own solo franchises.



“He has some solo portions too in Singham Again, which eventually leads to the core conflict. The idea is to establish two more cops with Singham Again leading to their own solo franchises – Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. The cop universe will now comprise of 5 cops played by Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone,” the source added.