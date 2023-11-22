Singham Again: Ajay Devgn's first look from film is out

Singham Again makers dropped the first look of Ajay Devgn’s character and fans can’t keep calm. Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated cop drama will hit the big screens soon and makers dropped the first look of Ajay Devgn’s as he reprised his role as the fierceful cop Singham.

Makers teased Ajay’s character poster with the caption: “Sher aatank machaata hai, aur zakhmi sher tabaahi! Everyone’s favourite cop, BAJIRAO SINGHAM IS BACK!… SINGHAM AGAIN…

Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty and is the third film in the Singham franchise. Ajay Devgn will be reprising his role as Bajirao Singham. Apart from him, Kareena Kapoor will also be reprising her role and will be seen as the female lead in the film.

Singham Again is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe in Bollywood. The films that came before this were Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi which starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar respectively. The three superstars will now unite in Singham Again.