LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Singham Again: Ajay Devgn's first look from film is out

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Nov 22, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Singham Again is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe in Bollywood.

Singham Again makers dropped the first look of Ajay Devgn’s character and fans can’t keep calm. Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated cop drama will hit the big screens soon and makers dropped the first look of Ajay Devgn’s as he reprised his role as the fierceful cop Singham.

Makers teased Ajay’s character poster with the caption: “Sher aatank machaata hai, aur zakhmi sher tabaahi! Everyone’s favourite cop, BAJIRAO SINGHAM IS BACK!… SINGHAM AGAIN…

×

Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty and is the third film in the Singham franchise. Ajay Devgn will be reprising his role as Bajirao Singham. Apart from him, Kareena Kapoor will also be reprising her role and will be seen as the female lead in the film. 

×

Singham Again is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe in Bollywood. The films that came before this were Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi which starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar respectively. The three superstars will now unite in Singham Again. 

author

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

RELATED

Susan Sarandon dropped by agency for pro-Palestine remarks at rally

I’m attending a different school on sets: Kartik Aaryan on working with Kabir Khan

King Charles heaps praises on BLACKPINK at Korea-UK state dinner

Topics