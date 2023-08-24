Shoojit Sircar and Vicky Kaushal celebrate Sardar Udham’s big win at National Film Awards

Vicky Kaushal is grateful that his critically acclaimed film Sardar Udham bagged five awards at the National Film Awards. The awards were announced today, i.e., August 24, in New Delhi, India. The biographical film is directed by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

The movie has won five national awards: Best Hindi Film, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Audiography (Re-recording) Final Mixing.

Reacting to the big win, Vicky, who played the role of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, wrote on his Instagram stories: "Eternally grateful and honored to be a part of this Film and this special Team. 5 NATIONAL AWARDS! Congratulations Team #SardarUdham."

Check out the post here:

Director Shoojit Sircar also reacted to the film's big win, dedicating the National Awards win to late actor Irrfan Khan. In a statement to the Indian Express, Sircar said: "I didn’t expect five awards but I think it’s quite humbling actually and I am feeling quite proud and it’s prestigious. On my behalf, my producer friend Ronnie’s (Ronnie Screwvala) behalf, Sheel Kumar, the entire crew, and also on Vicky’s (Vicky Kaushal) behalf I really want to dedicate this National Award to Irrfan Khan, as he was supposed to play Sardar Udham."

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan was set to play the role of the revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh. But after his death in April 2020, Vicky Kaushal was brought on board to play the titular role.

The period drama tells the story of a freedom fighter named Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer as revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The film marked the first collaboration between Sircar and Vicky.

The film also features Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton, and Amol Parashar.

Apart from Sardar Udham Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's critically acclaimed 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti Sanon's Mimmi, Allu Arjun, and SS Rajamauli's RRR emerged as the big winners.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE