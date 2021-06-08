Shilpa Shetty birthday: Husband Raj Kundra shares adorable posts

One of the original divas of Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty has forever been fit. Now as she turns a year older, a total of 46, the actress looks better than ever before and doesn't seem to age.

Wishing her a happy birthday, husband Raj Kundra took to Instagram. Sharing stunning pictures of Shilpa Shetty, he wrote, "Are you even ageing?" and "My love for you is like the ocean, endless." His video starts with cute boomerangs of Shilpa Shetty from award shows and her vacation.

In the background, the song Tum Hi Ho from the 2013 film ‘Aashiqui 2’ can be heard playing. "The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you, I am nothing," Raj Kundra wrote in the caption and added: "I love you so much. Happy birthday, my dream come true."

Raj and Shilpa got married in 2009 on November 22. The couple is parents to son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

Meanwhile, Shilpa is gearing to comeback to films after a gap of 13 years. She will be seen in Sabbir Khan’s ‘Nikamma’. She will also be seen in ‘Hungama 2’, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.