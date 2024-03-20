Shahid Kapoor plants a thank you kiss on Vijay Deverakonda for doing Arjun Reddy

Two of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's most popular characters, Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy recently met up at an event in Mumbai. Actors Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda shared a sweet moment on stage at the recent Prime Video event in Mumbai on Tuesday (Mar 19).



Shahid thanked Vijay on stage and candidly mentioned that without Arjun Reddy there would be no Kabir Singh.



Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Vijay in the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The director then remade it in Hindi and cast Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh. Both films were box office successes.



What Shahid said to Vijay



Shahid was hosting a segment at the Prime Video Presents event and called Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur on stage to announce their upcoming film Family Star. As Vijay walked in, Shahid hugged him and kept his head on Vijay's shoulder and said, "I have to give him a lot of love. Naa Arjun Reddy bani hoti, naa Kabir Singh paida hota (If Arjun Reddy was not made then Kabir Singh would not be born). Thank you, Vijay!” Shahid then planted a kiss on Vijay's cheeks.



The moment was captured by the paps and went viral on social media soon after.



Kabir Singh also starred Kiara Advani while Arjun Reddy featured Shalini Pandey.



While both films were loved by the audience, they did raise questions about glorifying toxic masculinity.