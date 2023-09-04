Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose for a family portrait at half-brother Ruhaan Kapur's wedding

Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's son Ruhaan Kapur married Manurkiti, daughter of Seema and Manoj Pahwa in Mumbai over the weekend. The wedding was an intimate affair with close family and friends in attendance. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput joined in for the festivities along with their two children Misha and Zayn. Shahid and Ruhaan are half-brothers.



Several photos of the guests arriving for the celebrations made their way on social media. A picture of the entire family was shared by the bride Manukriti herself. The family portrait features the bride and groom along with their parents, Seema and Manoj Pahwa, Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, Ruhaan's sister Sanah Kapoor and her husband Mayank Pahwa, who is Seema and Manoj Pahwa's son, Shahid Kapoor and Mira along with their two children. While the men were dressed in black, the women were dressed in shades of blue for the family portrait.



"Had the most perfect day, with the most perfect family ever!! 28.08.2023 Will always be the most special," wrote Manukriti. Meanwhile, Sanah Kapur also shared the same picture and wrote, "My everything in a picture #family #love #wedding #everything,” she wrote.