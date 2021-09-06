Shah Rukh Khan's viral pictures in Pune seemingly confirm his part in Atlee’s next

Bollywood's King Khan is all set to make his comeback. Shah Rukh Khan may not have yet confirmed his next project, but his photos from Pune Metro station seemingly puts a stamp on the reports that the actor is in the city for the filming of his upcoming film with Tamil director Atlee.

Rumours have been making rounds of the internet about Khan teaming up with Tamil director and joining south stars Nayanthara and Priyamani for the new film. Media reports suggest that the movie has secretly kicked off in Pune.



Now, pictures of the actor posing with the metro staff are going viral on social media. In the pictures shared by fan accounts, Khan can be seen dressed in an all-black ensemble with a mask and sunglasses to cover his face.

In the pictures, he is seen posing with the staff members of the Pune metro and giving them autographs.



Take a look:

As per reports, the pan India project will see Khan playing a double role. The yet-untitled film will star actors from both North and South cinema.



Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is yet to officially announce his next series of films. He was last seen in the 2018 Aanand L Rai directorial 'Zero' which was panned by the critics and also failed at the box office. Read WION's review of 'Zero' here.



Khan is also set to appear in 'Pathan'. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Anand.