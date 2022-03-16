Shah Rukh Khan's shirtless photo from 'Pathan' set goes viral; see pics inside

Shah Rukh Khan has started filming for ‘Pathan’ and fans can’t get enough of his new look. Even though there are no official pictures from the film, keen eyes have been papping him from the film set in Spain.

The cast and crew of the Yash Raj Films is currently in Spain, shooting for the film.

A shirtless picture of Shah Rukh Khan is now doing the rounds. He can be seen standing at the porch of a villa. The superstar can be seen posing in olive green cargo pants and sunglasses. Shah Rukh Khan turns social media upside down as he announces SRK+, fans can't keep calm

‘Pathan’ is slated to release next year in January and there has been a lot of buzz around the film since the start as it will be King Khan’s first release since pandemic. The last we saw him was in ‘Zero’ that was a dud at the box office. The film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

'Pathan' is an action movie with an undertone of patriotism. While Shah Rukh plays the lead role, John will star as a villain in the movie. The film is being helmed by ‘WAR’ maker Siddharth Anand.