Shah Rukh Khan's on-set photo goes viral as he reportedly starts shooting for 'Pathan'

Shah Rukh Khan might not have confirmed his next release, but there has been some update on the front of his upcoming ‘Pathan’ that reportedly also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

A brand-new look of Shah Rukh Khan’s was revealed as fans snapped him at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The pictures have now gone viral as the actor has reportedly started filming.

In the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen sporting long hair with a braid on the side. He stepped out of his car wearing sunglasses.

The film will mark his return to films after a gap of two years. He was last seen in ‘Zero’ with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. ‘Pathan’ will be reportedly helmed by Siddharth Anand.