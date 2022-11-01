Shah Rukh Khan turns 57: Here are the top 10 cameos of 'King Khan'

Shah Rukh Khan, an Indian actor popularly known as 'King Khan', turns 57 today. Earlier this year, Khan completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry, colloquially known as Bollywood. He debuted with 'Deewana' in 1992. While his career is at a turbulent stage, his stat power remains immense, and he is still one of the most popular actors in the world. His last few films -- 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', for instance -- have not received the amount of success he was earlier known for. But this is SRK. He has struggled multiple times in his career and has always returned with a bang by reinventing himself.

Indeed, next year, he is coming back to rule the Hindi film industry. In 2023, he has three starring projects lined up for release: 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki'. He will also make a cameo in Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3'.

On the occasion of his birthday, here is a list of the top 10 cameos of his career. Enjoy!

1. 'Tubelight'

2. 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

3. 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

4. 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva'



5. 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

6. 'Luck by Chance'

7. 'Heyy Babyy'

8. 'Kaal'



9. 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega'



10. 'Bhoothnath'

Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan!



