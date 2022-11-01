Shah Rukh Khan turns 57: Anti-hero, romantic hero, the struggling star and other phases of his career

Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood (a colloquial term for the Hindi film industry), is 57 today. One of the most successful Indian movie stars of all time, SRK has had a glorious 30-year career, and still despite a couple of setbacks, shows no signs of stopping. There have been instances when critics and others wrote off when his career was not going so well, but SRK scripted epic comebacks every time. After a turbulent few years as an actor in films of late, and the resulting hiatus, he is all set to again rule our hearts next year with three projects: 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki'. He will also make a cameo in Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3'.
On his birthday, let's explore the different parts in which SRK's career can be divided. He is the master of reinventions and has always done new things if older stuff was not working. These are by no means neat divisions. Before starting, let's take a brief look at his background.