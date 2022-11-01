Shah Rukh Khan turns 57: Anti-hero, romantic hero, the struggling star and other phases of his career

From 2010s to present

The last decade has been mixed for Shah Rukh Khan. He has also done some of the bravest films of his career in this period. Karan Johar's 2010 film 'My Name Is Khan' comes to mind, a story exploring the Muslim experience of post-9/11 US through the eyes of a man with Asperger syndrome. He also starred in Anubhav Sinha's superhero film 'Ra.One' in 2011. In the same year, he starred in the sequel to Amitabh Bachchan's iconic 1978 film 'Don', called 'Don 2'. These were risky propositions due to various reasons and not all of these and other projects like these were successes but they proved SRK was always open to overhaul his onscreen persona and did not want to be typecast.

In the latter half of 2010, he has struggled to gain the love of his fans. His last few films - 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', for instance -- have either been reviewed well by critics or commercial successes, but not both.

However, SRK has shown he can challenge himself by taking up less glamorous roles like in 'Raees'. Also, he is still an excellent actor as apparent in movies where his abilities have been tested ('Swades' comes to mind) and he can shine in the OTT space too. As mentioned, he has multiple projects lined up for releases like 'Pathan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki'. If these movies star SRK the actor and not SRK the film star, fans are in for a treat.

(Photograph:Others)