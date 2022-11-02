'Pathaan' teaser out! Shah Rukh Khan is back with all guns blazing

It is the perfect gift for fans all over the world. On Wednesday, as Shah Rukh Khan turned 57, he shared the first teaser of 'Pathaan'- his first film in four years. And Khan does not disappoint.



A little over a minute long, 'Pathaan' teaser gives a sneak peek into an action-packed film that is set to hit big screens in January 2023. The teaser showcases a bloodied Shah Rukh Khan, sporting long hair, and performing some high-octane action stunts.

The teaser also shows Deepika Padukone playing a femme fatale of sorts and John Abraham in a biker avatar, firing some heavy guns. One shot has Abraham and Khan fighting each other on top of a moving train. This will be the first time that Abraham and SRK would share the screen space together and the fourth time that Deepika and SRK sharing screen space in a film.

Watch the teaser of 'Pathaan' here:





Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is produced by Yash Raj Films. The film's screenplay has been written by Shridhar Raghavan.



'Pathaan' releases in theatres on January 25, 2023 and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Considering its his first full fledged film role since 'Zero', the excitement around 'Pathaan' is high. Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' and Atlee's 'Jawan' in his kitty.

