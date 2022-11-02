Shah Rukh Khan rings in his 57th birthday with fans outside his Mumbai home, see pics, videos

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan kept his date with fans at midnight on Wednesday as a huge crowd gathered outside Mannat his residence in Mumbai to wish him on his birthday.



Over the years, it has become a ritual for SRK fans to gather outside his home at midnight on his birthday to catch a glimpse of the star and he always ensures to come out and wave at his fans.



On the occasion of SRK`s 57th birthday on Wednesday, the superstar came outside his bungalow to greet his fans. He was accompanied by his youngest son AbRam.



In the videos that are now widely being shared on social media, SRK was seen waving to his fans, who were standing below, cheering at the sight of the superstar. His son AbRam, stood on the balcony waving at the crowd below. While the actor wore a simple black t-shirt with a pair of blue jeans, AbRam sported a white t-shirt and shorts.

SRK who is often known in India as the 'King of Romance', also struck his signature pose by spreading his arms wide open. He also took a selfie with his fans from the balcony. Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, t-shirts, and huge posters of SRK along with them.



SRK`s charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like `Baazigar`, `Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na`, `Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge`, `Kuch Kuch Hota Hai`, `Kal Ho Naa Ho`, `Veer Zara`, and many more.



Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand`s upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani`s upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite Nayanthara.