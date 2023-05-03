Annoyed Shah Rukh Khan stops fan from taking selfie at airport; viral video leaves netizens divided

After shooting a few segments of his upcoming film Dunki in Kashmir, Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. At the airport, he was welcomed by a huge crowd waiting outside to click selfies with him. The otherwise gracious SRK, who often speaks warmly of his fans and appreciates their contribution to his success, was in no mood to click pictures, so he blocked a fan from doing so. Then his security pushed the fan away to make way for the actor and his entourage. A video of the same has gone viral on social media and is getting mixed reactions from netizens.

The actor was accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani and his security guards. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the actor is seen exiting the arrival terminal of the Mumbai airport in the viral video. Check it out below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) Slamming the actor, a fan commented, "If you are a superstar, fans would want to come and take photos with you. I am myself a SRK fan but this was no way to treat a fan. You can politely refuse to get clicked if you are not in mood." Another fan criticised Shah Rukh's actions and wrote, "I really don't know why people are fans of this man, no humanity." Voicing a similar opinion, a fan wrote, "Really very disappointed SRK not expected with you this.. really wrong."

Meanwhile, some fans came out in the actor's defence and spoke in his favour. One comment read, "Ok so the hate in the comments is sick..... Imagine someone taking a selfie with u without asking? .... He's human too! Everyone has a mood.. Today was not his day to give selfies to his fans! Simple! See both sides of the coin PPL."

Defending SRK, another fan wrote, "Sorry but everyone judging him and calling him rude - how would you feel if someone is constantly clicking you, most times without even asking you? It's basic manners to ask and if they oblige, then click the picture."

The internet is clearly divided!

On the movie front, the actor will be next seen in Atlee's directorial Jawan, which is all set to release on June 2, 2023. In the film, he will be sharing screen space with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. The superstar is also currently filming for Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki, in which he will share screen space with Taapsee Pannu. He was last seen in Pathaan, which was a massive box-office success.

In 2016, Shah Rukh played a double role in the thriller film Fan. He played both the superstar and the crazy stalker fan.

