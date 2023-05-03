Met Gala's India connect: Kerala artisans weave magic into Met Gala's red carpet

Met Gala, one of the biggest fashion events, was held in New York City on Monday. The world witnessed many Asian celebrities including Indian mega stars like Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt who dazzled the red carpet with their fashion A–game. But did you know that apart from the Indian celebs that walked the carpet at the event, this year’s Gala night had another big Indian connection?

The beautiful red carpet on which the celebs walked was actually ‘made in India’. The carpet, which was not exactly red, but beige with smattering red and blue lines on it was designed by an Indian design house by ‘Neyyt by Extraweave’.

Taking to Instagram, Neyyt shared the news on their official Instagram handle and captioned it, “A proud moment for our team to provide carpets to the Met Gala for the second time in a row. Contemporary design, woven with love, rooted in Kerala. Made in India." The carpet at the 2023 Met Gala, reportedly, took 60 days to complete. The 6960 square metre carpet was made out of 58 30*4 metre rolls. The carpet was made from sisal fibres, which are derived from the Agave plant and were painted in the United States. This fibre is 120 cm long, sturdy and is used to make floor covering, wall coverings and high-end carpets.

The Alappuzha-based design house is led by two Indian designers, Sivan Santhosh and Nimisha Srinivas.

Last year, the Metropolitan of Art’s Costume Institute, based in New York, decided to shift from the classic red carpet to a more sustainable one. For this transition, they connected with Neyyt by Extraweave and asked them to manufacture the exquisite carpet this season.

This year’s theme at the Met Gala was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’. It was based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer, Lagerfeld. He died in 2019 at the age of 85 and spent decades of his life creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

Other than Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, entrepreneur Isha Ambani and style icon, Natasha Poonawala also graced the event with their unique styles.

Celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Robert Pattison, Jared Letto, Rihanna, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid also marked their presence at the Gala night.

